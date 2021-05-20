Brokers Offer Predictions for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $55.09 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

