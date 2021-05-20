Brokers Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XEC. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

