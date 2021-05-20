Brokers Issue Forecasts for IBI Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

IBI Group stock opened at C$10.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$4.02 and a 1 year high of C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

