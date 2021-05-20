Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Price Target at $70.40

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $34.54 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

