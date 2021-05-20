Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Target Price at $38.88

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

DV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

NYSE DV opened at $27.33 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

