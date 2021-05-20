Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT at C$8.81

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The firm has a market cap of C$786.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

