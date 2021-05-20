Brokerages Set BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT at GBX 151.14

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BT.A. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79). Also, insider Sara Weller purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

BT.A traded down GBX 2.63 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 169.37 ($2.21). 34,903,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,460,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

