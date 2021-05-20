Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $48.00

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ADCT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 502,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

