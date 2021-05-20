Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $8,529,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VMware by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.60. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

