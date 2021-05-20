Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Announce $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.49. Thor Industries posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 437.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

THO traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.65. 2,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

