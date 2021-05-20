Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Square posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square stock opened at $200.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.64, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,350,577 shares of company stock valued at $319,803,913. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Square by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Square by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 84,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

