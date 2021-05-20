Brokerages Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHO remained flat at $$3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,007. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

