Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Announce -$4.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce earnings of ($4.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.93) and the highest is ($3.20). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($6.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. 66,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

