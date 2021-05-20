Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Announce -$4.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce earnings of ($4.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.93) and the highest is ($3.20). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($6.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. 66,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

