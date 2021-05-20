Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.99 Million

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post $9.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $5.26 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.02 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million.

NRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 271,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,630 shares of company stock valued at $656,387 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

