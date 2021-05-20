Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 777.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAC opened at $13.38 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

