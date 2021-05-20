Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $4.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.53 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

