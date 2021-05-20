Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $47.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.80 million and the lowest is $46.71 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $44.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $194.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $198.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $203.78 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGC. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,767. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $617.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

