Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.61 Million

Analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report sales of $238.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.96 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. Okta posted sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.04. 79,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,934. Okta has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.83.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

