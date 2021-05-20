Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.59. Nordson reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN remained flat at $$198.98 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,657. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1-year low of $172.22 and a 1-year high of $223.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

