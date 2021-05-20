Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $2.17. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $539.27. 7,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,341. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $288.50 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.84.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

