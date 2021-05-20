Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $232,659.40 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $455.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.51 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.