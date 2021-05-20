Britvic’s (BTVCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Get Britvic alerts:

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. Britvic has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.