Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 101,836 shares.The stock last traded at $28.22 and had previously closed at $27.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after buying an additional 201,836 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

