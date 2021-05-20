Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

