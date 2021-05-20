Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IBMM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $26.97. 22,929 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

