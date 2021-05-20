Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,565,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,053,355. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

