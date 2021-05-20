Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK remained flat at $$26.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 52,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,559. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

