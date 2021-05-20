Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $36.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 5.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $36,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $250.91 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

