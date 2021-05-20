Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,157 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. 52,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,714. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.

