Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.680 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE BRC traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.62. 290,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,291. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. Brady has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

