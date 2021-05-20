Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Downgraded by ATB Capital

ATB Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$225.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$250.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$248.73.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$204.83 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 98.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$223.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

