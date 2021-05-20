Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.00

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOUYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts expect that Bouygues SA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bouygues’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

