Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
NYSE:BAH opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
