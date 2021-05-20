Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 513.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

