BOOM Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.97 or 0.01156002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00057148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.30 or 0.09665598 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,092,170 coins and its circulating supply is 779,061,437 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

