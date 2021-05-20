Bonded Finance (BOND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $504,188.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $504,188.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.01 or 0.01177273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.91 or 0.09846629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

