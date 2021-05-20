Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $0.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

BDRBF stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

