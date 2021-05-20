Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) PT Lowered to $33.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $18.71 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.