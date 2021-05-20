BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.93 Million

Brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $450.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.40 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $510.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $98.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

