Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$37.65 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -7.76.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

