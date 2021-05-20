Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.96.

BOWFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.