BMO Capital Markets Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$89.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$87.31.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$81.02 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$64.38 and a 1 year high of C$81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

