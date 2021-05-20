BMO Capital Markets Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $315.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.76.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $262.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 59.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.