BMO Capital Markets Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $38.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Telos stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Telos news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

