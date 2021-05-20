Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 1,660 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.