Blankinship & Foster LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $78.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.