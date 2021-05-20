Blankinship & Foster LLC Invests $94,000 in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Reading International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDI opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

In other Reading International news, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $28,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,887.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. Insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $1,224,960 over the last ninety days. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

