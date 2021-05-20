BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $838.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $816.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.00 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

