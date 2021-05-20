BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.40% of BlackRock worth $460,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $838.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.00 and a 12 month high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $816.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

