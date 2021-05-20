Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BSM stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

