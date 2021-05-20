BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,692 shares of company stock worth $4,121,142 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

